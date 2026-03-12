Balanced Frames 3

Craft a standout vertical intro with a clean, elegant look. This motion title template frames your footage with a glassmorphic UI, soft gradients, and subtle wavy lines. A rounded caption card highlights your headline and subtext while smooth slide-in animations keep attention on your message. Ideal for Instagram Reels, Stories, TikTok, and Shorts, it’s easy to customize with your own media, colors, and fonts. Use it as an opener, teaser, or quick promo to introduce episodes, topics, or announcements with clarity and style.