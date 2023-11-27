Hand Drawn Brush Title 4

Make your message pop with a playful, hand-drawn brush title. This transparent overlay acts like a bold CTA button, featuring a stop‑motion wiggle, smooth pop‑in/out, and an optional confetti‑style burst for extra punch. Perfect as a motion title or call‑out graphic over any footage. Easily customize text, colors, and the accompanying effect to match your brand. The minimal, cartoon look keeps attention on your message while the lively animation boosts engagement. Ideal for creators, streamers, and marketers who need fast, eye‑catching calls‑to‑action.