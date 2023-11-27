Hand Drawn Brush Title 3

Bring personality to your titles with a bold, hand-drawn brush banner and playful star accents. This transparent motion title drops cleanly over your footage, delivering energetic, high-contrast typography that stands out anywhere. Customize fonts, colors and optional particle bursts to match your brand or channel style. Perfect for YouTube intros, chapter cards, promos and stream overlays, it’s quick to edit and built to pop without distracting from your content. If you love expressive brush textures and punchy reveals, this title overlay is your go-to for fast, professional visuals.