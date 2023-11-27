Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hand Drawn Brush Title 3 - Title Design 1 - Poster image

Hand Drawn Brush Title 3

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Hand-drawn
Brush strokes
Bold
Rounded rectangle
1.8Kexports
rating
Bring personality to your titles with a bold, hand-drawn brush banner and playful star accents. This transparent motion title drops cleanly over your footage, delivering energetic, high-contrast typography that stands out anywhere. Customize fonts, colors and optional particle bursts to match your brand or channel style. Perfect for YouTube intros, chapter cards, promos and stream overlays, it’s quick to edit and built to pop without distracting from your content. If you love expressive brush textures and punchy reveals, this title overlay is your go-to for fast, professional visuals.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us