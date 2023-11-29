Hand Drawn Brush Title 6

Make your titles pop with a bold, hand‑drawn brush animation. This transparent overlay slams in with bouncy cartoon energy, reveals your message inside a textured painted block, then wipes out with a dynamic swish. It’s an ideal motion title for intros, promos, or outros, and works great over any footage. Customize fonts, colors, and optional accent animations to match your brand. The grungy, illustrated style and strong typography ensure instant impact on YouTube, social clips, or commercials.