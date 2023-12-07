Hand Drawn Brush Title 9

Add a fun, sketchy touch to your videos with a hand‑drawn motion title. Four painterly brush blocks drop in with a gentle wiggle, revealing your multi‑line headline while doodle stars dance around. A textured, grungy finish and a painterly erase outro complete the look. Use the transparent background as an overlay on any footage. Easily customize font, colors, and optional star accents to match your brand. Perfect for YouTube intros, chapter cards, captions, and social posts when you want personality without fuss.