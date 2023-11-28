Hand Drawn Brush Title 5

Create eye-catching titles with a handmade edge. This transparent overlay features hand-drawn brush panels, grunge textures, and stop‑motion scribbles that reveal your text with personality. Add optional stars, smoke or bursts for extra punch, and choose from several layout styles. Customize font, colors, and animation accents to match your brand or project. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, or punchy on-screen captions when you want a bold, cartoon-flavored look with gritty texture. Fast to edit and render, it delivers maximum impact with minimal effort.