Hand Drawn Brush Title 16

Add character to your videos with a hand-drawn brush title overlay. This playful motion title uses paint-reveal strokes, a subtle wiggle accent, and a satisfying eraser outro. It’s fully transparent, so it layers cleanly over footage and graphics. Customize two text lines, choose your font, and set brush and text colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, and on-screen callouts across YouTube, social clips, and promos. Simple, stylish, and flexible—drop it into your edit to give scenes a crafted, human touch.