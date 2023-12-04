Hand Drawn Brush Title 7

Give your videos a bold, hand-drawn edge with this brush-stroke motion title. It features painterly, grunge textures, a playful doodle star accent, and a transparent background for easy overlay. Customize headline and subtitle, swap fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Smooth slide-ins and paint reveals keep the animation lively, while the centered banner layout reads clearly on any footage. Ideal for captions, lower thirds, intros, or callouts, this versatile title drops into your timeline and is ready to render in moments.