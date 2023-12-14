Hand Drawn Brush Title 17

Make your call to action impossible to miss with this energetic, hand-drawn motion title. A bold brush stroke drops in, reveals your headline, and keeps wiggling with playful character before erasing away in a slick paint-out. It’s a transparent overlay, perfect for CTAs, promos, YouTube intros, and quick announces. Customize the text and colors to match your brand, scale the title to fit your scene, and drop it over any footage. Get an eye-catching, cartoon-style brush look that’s fast, clean, and easy to use.