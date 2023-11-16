Hand Drawn Brush Title 1

Make your titles pop with a playful, hand-drawn look. This energetic motion title uses bold brush panels, doodle stars, and bouncy timing to slam your text into view. It comes as a transparent overlay, so it layers cleanly over footage for intros, chapters, or callouts. Choose from additional accent animations and layout options to match your brand. With strong contrast and a compact, impactful sequence, it’s ideal for YouTube, social clips, and promos where attention matters.