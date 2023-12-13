Hand Drawn Brush Title 10

Make your headline pop with a hand-drawn brush title overlay. This energetic motion title uses bold typography and painted brush banners to reveal your text on a transparent background. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, and YouTube overlays, it pairs a big headline with a smaller subtitle for quick, punchy messaging. Customize fonts, colors, and text in seconds to match your brand. The playful, cartoon-style erase-out adds a satisfying finish that keeps attention on your words.