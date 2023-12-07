Hand Drawn Brush Title 8

Give your message a bold, hand-crafted punch. This motion title slaps on screen with painterly brush reveals, a lively revolving arc, and a playful wiggle that keeps it moving. Two editable text lines sit inside a rough, rounded brush block for maximum impact. It’s transparent, so you can overlay it on any footage. Customize colors, fonts, and optional hand-drawn accents to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros, and social content where a grunge-inspired, handcrafted look stands out.