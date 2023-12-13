Hand Drawn Brush Title 14

Make your quotes stand out with a bold, hand-drawn motion title. This transparent overlay builds with lively brush strokes, a painterly box, stylized quote marks, and an underline for attribution. The energetic write-on animation, grunge texture, and clean layout keep your message clear and impactful. Easily customize fonts and colors for the box, elements and text, then drop it over any footage. Ideal for quotes, remarks, announcements, or quick explanations across social, tutorials, and presentations.