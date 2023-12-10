Hand Drawn Brush Title 13

Bring your titles to life with a hand-drawn vibe. This animated overlay paints in two bold brush bars, reveals your text with dynamic write-on motion, and keeps a playful wiggle before neatly wiping off. It’s transparent, easy to recolor, and fully editable for fonts and messaging. Perfect for quick intros, chapter cards, social videos, or creator branding where you need punchy, attention-grabbing text. Drop it over your footage and get expressive, energetic titles in seconds.