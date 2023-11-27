Hand Drawn Brush Title 2

Create punchy, hand-drawn titles in seconds. This transparent overlay features write-on brush strokes that reveal two stacked text bars, plus optional star accents for extra flair. The look is playful yet bold, with organic edges and a gritty, crafted texture. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage for YouTube, streams, or social posts. With fast, energetic motion and clean readability, it’s perfect for intros, callouts, and lower-third-style highlights without blocking the action underneath.