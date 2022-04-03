Vertical Story Promo - Brush Strokes

Make your next story stand out with a clean, painterly promo built for vertical video. Animated brush strokes reveal your image or clip inside a stylish framed layout while bold titles deliver your message with clarity. Easily customize colors, fonts, and text to match your brand, then drop in your media for instant polish. Perfect for product teasers, channel updates, and lifestyle moments where a soft, modern aesthetic is key. Smooth, fluid motion and pastel earth tones keep the focus on your content and call to action.