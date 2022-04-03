Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vertical Story Promo - Brush Strokes - Video Placeholder - Poster image

Vertical Story Promo - Brush Strokes

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 1 video · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Painterly
Promo
Brush strokes
Paint reveal
545exports
rating
Make your next story stand out with a clean, painterly promo built for vertical video. Animated brush strokes reveal your image or clip inside a stylish framed layout while bold titles deliver your message with clarity. Easily customize colors, fonts, and text to match your brand, then drop in your media for instant polish. Perfect for product teasers, channel updates, and lifestyle moments where a soft, modern aesthetic is key. Smooth, fluid motion and pastel earth tones keep the focus on your content and call to action.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us