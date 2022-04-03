Vertical Story Brush Stroke Promo 6

Make your story ads stand out with a hand-painted look. This vertical 9:16 promo features smooth brush stroke reveals, a clean centered layout, and pastel styling. Showcase multiple images or clips in a slideshow flow, add bold headlines, and keep viewers engaged with refined, fluid animation. Ideal for product drops, announcements, portfolios, or brand updates, it’s easy to customize fonts, colors, media, and text. Deliver a stylish, modern aesthetic with an artisanal touch and convert scrollers into shoppers with a beautiful story-ready promo.