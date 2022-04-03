Vertical Stories Brush Stroke Promo 4

Make your vertical story stand out with hand-drawn brush strokes and a clean, minimal layout. This template features painterly reveals, a soft pastel palette, and a subtle swipe-up arrow to nudge action. Easily customize top and bottom text, swap fonts, and fine-tune colors for the background, brushes, and icons. Drop in your media to instantly frame it with stylish brush textures and add a charming heart accent. Perfect for promos, announcements, vlogs, fashion drops, and more—ready to post in minutes.