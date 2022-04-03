Vertical Stories Brush Promo 8

Create eye-catching vertical story promos with hand-drawn brush strokes and smooth paint reveals. This minimal, pastel design keeps focus on your visuals and key message, with a built-in call-to-action area for conversions. Easily customize fonts, colors, text, and media to suit fashion, beauty, product drops, announcements, blog posts, and more. The fluid animation and painterly texture feel modern yet warm, ideal for Instagram, TikTok, and Reels. Impress your audience with a stylish, on-brand story video that’s fast to edit and ready to publish.