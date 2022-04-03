Vertical Promo Story 9 - Brush Strokes

Create a scroll-stopping 9:16 promo with beautifully animated brush stroke reveals. This clean, painterly story design keeps focus on your visuals and headlines while adding handcrafted flair. Replace the media with your video or photo, edit three text lines, pick your fonts, and fine-tune background, brush, and text colors to match your brand. Perfect for product drops, tutorials, fashion, portfolios, and quick announcements, with space for a clear CTA. Smooth, friendly motion makes it ideal for Instagram Stories, Reels, Shorts, and more.