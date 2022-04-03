Vertical Brush Story Promo 11

Give your Stories a handcrafted edge with this vertical promo featuring hand-drawn brush strokes and smooth paint-reveal transitions. Drop in your media, add a bold headline and a clear call-to-action, and customize colors and fonts to match your brand. The clean, pastel aesthetic and centered layout keep focus on your content, while elegant motion adds polish without distraction. Perfect for product launches, portfolio teasers, vlogs, announcements, and more—ready to export in a story-friendly format in minutes.