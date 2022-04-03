Vertical Text Brush Story 3

Elevate your vertical stories with a hand-drawn, painterly motion title. This 9:16 design uses expressive brush strokes, a soft pastel palette, and a clean centered layout to spotlight your message. Ideal for promos, announcements, blog updates, or quick offers. Tweak fonts and colors to match your brand, then render a polished, on-trend story in minutes. Smooth paint reveals and a subtle heart accent add warmth and personality, while the minimalist backdrop keeps text crisp and readable. A simple, stylish way to capture attention and drive engagement on social platforms.