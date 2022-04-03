Vertical Stories Brush Stroke Promo 5

Showcase your content with a stylish vertical story promo featuring hand-drawn brush strokes, soft pastel accents, and elegant photo frames. This minimal, painterly design uses paint-reveal transitions and clean typography to highlight products, announcements, and portfolio items with ease. Swap in your media, adjust colors and fonts, and you’re ready to post engaging Stories, Reels, or Shorts. Perfect for brand teasers, lookbooks, and social ads when you want a refined, modern aesthetic that feels personal and crafted.