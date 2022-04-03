Vertical Stories Promo 10 - Brush Strokes

Make your vertical stories stand out with a stylish brush-stroke promo. This clean, minimal template blends painterly swashes with modern typography to spotlight your message and media. Smooth paint-on reveals, pastel tones, and a centered layout guide viewers’ attention from headline to details to callout. Ideal for product launches, portfolio highlights, event announcements, tutorials, and brand updates across social platforms. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text, and drop in your photo or video to finish fast. A refined, elegant look—crafted to convert scrollers into viewers.