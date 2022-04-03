Vertical Story Promo Brush Strokes 12

Make your next story promo stand out with hand-drawn brush strokes, smooth paint reveals, and a clean split-screen layout. This vertical design highlights two media panels with a bold brush band for your headline, delivering a minimal, painterly look that’s perfect for social media. Customize colors, fonts, and text to match your brand and showcase products, portfolios, tutorials, or announcements. Easy to edit and ready for fast posting across Instagram, TikTok, and Reels, it’s an elegant way to create eye-catching story ads that feel fresh, artistic, and on-trend.