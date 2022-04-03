Vertical Brush Stories Promo 7

Showcase your latest content with a clean, vertical story promo built around hand-drawn brush strokes and soft pastel accents. Smooth paint reveals frame your media while clear headline and caption fields deliver your message. Tweak fonts, colors, and the CTA arrow to match your brand, and drop in your video or image for instant impact. Ideal for social media announcements, product highlights, portfolios, tutorials, and more. Stylish, minimal, and easy to customize—perfect for creators and brands looking to stand out fast.