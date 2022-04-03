Vertical Story Brush Promo 2

Showcase your content with a soft, hand-painted look. This vertical story promo features animated brush strokes, pastel colors, and smooth paint reveals that frame your media beautifully. Customize top and bottom titles, adjust fonts and colors, and drop in your photo or video to create stylish social stories for products, portfolios, announcements, or blog posts. Minimal, elegant design and relaxed pacing keep the focus on your message while a playful star accent adds charm. Perfect for social media promotions where a cozy, painterly aesthetic stands out.