GTA Banner Rush
00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
18exports
Kick off or wrap up your videos with a high‑energy, 3D urban intro. This template showcases your logo on a giant city billboard with dramatic flybys, lens flares and light streaks. It finishes on a bold end card backed by fireworks and a hover craft, perfect for a subscribe/comment call‑to‑action. Easily customize your logo, taglines, fonts and colors to fit your brand. Ideal for gaming channels, highlight reels and fast‑paced intros or outros that need impact and style.
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