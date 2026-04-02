Paintcard 2

Give your videos a crafted touch with this hand-painted lower third. The design builds from expressive brush strokes into a clean nameplate with a subtle subtitle line. It exports with transparency, so it sits naturally over any footage. Customize headline and subtitle, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune colors for the brush panel and accents. The minimal, hand-drawn aesthetic suits interviews, vlogs, reels, documentaries, and corporate content alike. Set it once and drop it into any edit for quick, polished identification. A versatile motion title for creators who want character and clarity in one neat overlay.