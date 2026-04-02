Paintcard 5

Give your videos a handcrafted touch with a clean brush-style lower third. This transparent motion title features a painted bar behind your text for instant emphasis while keeping things minimal and elegant. Customize headline and subtitle, choose your fonts, and set brand colors in seconds. The smooth paint reveal feels organic yet unobtrusive, making it perfect for interviews, vlogs, documentaries, promos, and social content. Designed to be readable over footage, this overlay integrates seamlessly into any edit and enhances on‑screen identification without distracting from your story.