Paintcard 3

Introduce names and titles with a hand-painted flair. This transparent lower third features layered brush strokes, a clean two-line title hierarchy, and a subtle accent line. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match any brand or video. The calm, unobtrusive motion keeps focus on your content while adding creative personality. Ideal for interviews, presentations, YouTube, vlogs, and social clips, it overlays seamlessly on any footage. Quick to edit and polished on screen, this painterly lower third balances craft and clarity for a memorable, professional ID.