Paintcard 6

Give your videos a distinctive, hand-crafted touch with a brush-painted lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold brush banner that cleanly frames a main line and a subtitle. The smooth paint-reveal animation draws attention without overwhelming your footage. Customize fonts and colors to match any brand or channel style. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, tutorials, livestreams, and more, the minimalist design ensures clarity and legibility. Drop it over any background to introduce names, roles, or quick identifiers with creative flair while keeping focus on your content.