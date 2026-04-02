Paintcard 7

Give your videos a distinctive, hand-crafted identity with this brush-painted lower third. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for interviews, vlogs, webinars, and documentaries. A bold headline pairs with a clean secondary line, framed by an organic brush slab that adds character without stealing focus. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage. With smooth paint-on transitions and a minimal, painterly vibe, this motion title enhances clarity and style across social, broadcast, and YouTube content.