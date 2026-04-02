Paintcard 1

Give your videos a handcrafted touch with a bold brush-stroke lower third. This transparent overlay features a painterly bar with a gritty, textured finish and two editable text lines for names, roles, or captions. Customize colors and swap fonts to match your brand in seconds. The clean, centered layout and neutral pacing fit interviews, documentaries, vlogs, and social content alike. With a smooth paint-on reveal and fade-out, it overlays seamlessly on any footage for an eye-catching, professional title.