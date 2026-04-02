Paintcard 4

Give your captions character with a hand‑painted lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold brush stroke swatch that reveals two lines of text with a smooth paint-on animation. Customize fonts, colors, and both text fields to match any brand or project. Ideal for name IDs, roles, and clean motion titles across videos, streams, and social content. The organic edges and minimal layout keep focus on the message while adding crafted personality. Drop it over footage and you’re ready with an eye‑catching, stylish lower third in seconds.