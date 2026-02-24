Brushbox Title 1

Craft a playful, hand-drawn motion title that sits cleanly over any footage thanks to its transparent background. This brush-painted card frames bold, legible typography, perfect for intros, chapter openers, or social overlays. Easily tailor the two-line headline, switch fonts, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Smooth paint reveals and a gentle wobble give it a friendly, organic vibe while keeping the layout minimal and attention-grabbing. Ideal for creators seeking a quick, stylish title that feels human and creative.