Brushbox Title 6

Make your message pop with a bold, hand-painted motion title. This transparent overlay features a textured paint square, clean two-line headline, and a directional arrow for added emphasis. Customize fonts, colors, and arrow direction to match your brand or content. Smooth pop-in, subtle rotation, and staggered text timing create a crisp, modern reveal that works as an intro or a title card across social posts, videos, and livestreams. Quick to edit and versatile, it delivers maximum impact with minimal clutter so your words take center stage.