Brushbox Title 4

Bring charm to your videos with a playful, hand-drawn motion title. This sticky‑note style card appears with brushy paint reveals and a subtle pin accent, all on a transparent background for effortless overlay. Customize headline and subtitle, switch fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, announcements, and social overlays, it delivers a clean, minimal look with organic texture. Quick to edit and great for tutorials, vlogs, promos, and more—drop it over footage or a solid background and make your message stand out.