Brushbox Title 9

Add a handcrafted punch to your videos with this brush-stroke motion title. A bold, hand-drawn panel pops in with playful animation to showcase your headline in a clean, centered layout. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for any footage. Customize fonts, colors, and text in seconds to match your brand or project. Ideal for intros, section breaks, or quick on-screen calls-to-action, this minimal painterly design delivers high-impact readability with a friendly vibe.