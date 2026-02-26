Youtube intro for cooking channel
Stroke Marker 8 - Three Lines - Poster image

Brushbox Title 8

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Hand-drawn
Painterly
Paint reveal
Brush strokes
Add a handcrafted touch to your videos with a playful, hand‑drawn motion title. This transparent overlay uses brush‑stroke paint reveals, bold typography, and flat, organic shapes to spotlight your message. Customize three lines of text, switch font styling, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The centered layout and smooth animation make it perfect for intros, chapter openers, social posts, and YouTube content. No footage required—just type, style, and export for a clean, painterly title card that feels fresh and human.
Atamotion profile image
Atamotion
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of Atamotion
Three Lines
Three Lines
Two Lines
Two Linesss
One Line Subscribe
One Line Subscribe
