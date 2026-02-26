Brushbox Title 8

Add a handcrafted touch to your videos with a playful, hand‑drawn motion title. This transparent overlay uses brush‑stroke paint reveals, bold typography, and flat, organic shapes to spotlight your message. Customize three lines of text, switch font styling, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The centered layout and smooth animation make it perfect for intros, chapter openers, social posts, and YouTube content. No footage required—just type, style, and export for a clean, painterly title card that feels fresh and human.