Brushbox Title 5

Make bold, attention-grabbing titles with a handcrafted vibe. This brush-painted badge centers your message in a clean, minimal composition and renders over any footage thanks to its transparent background. Customize two lines of text, refine fonts and colors, and match the palette to your brand in seconds. The animation builds with expressive paint strokes, introduces each line with clear hierarchy, holds for readability, and exits cleanly. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, announcements, or quick callouts across videos and social posts—wherever you need a crisp, legible title with creative flair.