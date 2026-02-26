Youtube intro for cooking channel
Stroke Marker 5 - Two Lines - Poster image

Brushbox Title 5

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Hand-drawn
Rounded rectangle
Brush strokes
Intro
9exports
rating
Make bold, attention-grabbing titles with a handcrafted vibe. This brush-painted badge centers your message in a clean, minimal composition and renders over any footage thanks to its transparent background. Customize two lines of text, refine fonts and colors, and match the palette to your brand in seconds. The animation builds with expressive paint strokes, introduces each line with clear hierarchy, holds for readability, and exits cleanly. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, announcements, or quick callouts across videos and social posts—wherever you need a crisp, legible title with creative flair.
Atamotion profile image
Atamotion
Edit
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of Atamotion
Two Lines
Edit
Two Lines
Three Lines
Edit
Three Lines
One Line
Edit
One Line
