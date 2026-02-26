Youtube intro for cooking channel
Stroke Marker 2 - Three Lines - Poster image

Brushbox Title 2

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Rectangle shape
Paint reveal
Brush strokes
9exports
rating
Make a striking entrance with a bold motion title built from expressive brush strokes and a textured paper block. This transparent overlay is perfect for intros, chapter cards, and punchy on-screen headings. Customize headline and subtext, choose fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Snappy, energetic motion and a gritty, handcrafted finish give your message instant impact while keeping the layout clean and minimal. Drop it over any footage to elevate your edits with a confident, creative vibe and clear legibility—even on busy backgrounds.
Atamotion profile image
Atamotion
Three Lines
Three Lines
One Line
One Line
Two Lines
Two Lines
