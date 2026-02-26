Brushbox Title 2

Make a striking entrance with a bold motion title built from expressive brush strokes and a textured paper block. This transparent overlay is perfect for intros, chapter cards, and punchy on-screen headings. Customize headline and subtext, choose fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Snappy, energetic motion and a gritty, handcrafted finish give your message instant impact while keeping the layout clean and minimal. Drop it over any footage to elevate your edits with a confident, creative vibe and clear legibility—even on busy backgrounds.