Brushbox Title 3

Make your message stand out with a bold, papercraft motion title. This single-scene overlay features a textured paper card, tape and arrow accents, and a transparent background for easy compositing over footage. Customize the headline across multiple lines, switch fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Smooth pop-in and bouncy motion keep it lively yet minimal. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, callouts, and social content where clarity and character matter. Fast to edit, great to watch, and built to fit any workflow.