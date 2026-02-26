Brushbox Title 7

Make your message pop with a hand‑painted motion title. This clean, playful design features a bold brush circle and high‑impact typography on a transparent background—perfect as an intro, chapter card, or overlay for social videos and promos. Easily customize text, choose your font style, and adjust colors to match your brand or project. The centered layout and smooth pop‑in animation keep attention on your headline while blending seamlessly over footage or solid backgrounds. Quick to edit and versatile in style, it’s an ideal choice for fast, polished titles across platforms.