Glitch Minimal Logo Intro - Horizontal
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
8Kexports
Make a bold first impression with a high-energy glitch logo reveal. This minimal, digital design blends TV-style distortion, particles, and soft bokeh glows to build and animate your mark with impact. Ideal for intros and outros, it features a centered logo, optional tagline, and flexible color controls for background, glitch layers, and accents. Tweak the logo scale, adjust hues, and drop in your audio to craft a distinctive brand sting that fits your channel or campaign. Fast, clean, and memorable—perfect for creators, brands, and agencies seeking a modern, tech-forward identity moment.
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by Fandme
fand intro
made intro video in minutes. great service. now it's time to create!