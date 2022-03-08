Grunge Glitch Logo Title Reveal - Horizontal

Make an impact with a gritty, glitch-driven logo reveal. This short opener blends grunge textures, analog-style grain, animated scribbles, and light sweeps to form a bold, centered logo or headline with an optional tagline. Use it as an intro or outro to brand any video. Customize fonts, colors, and choose between a logo or title reveal to stay on-brand. Energetic motion, dark contrast, and high-impact details ensure your mark lands with attitude.