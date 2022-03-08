Grunge Glitch Logo Title Reveal - Horizontal
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
48.1Kexports
Make an impact with a gritty, glitch-driven logo reveal. This short opener blends grunge textures, analog-style grain, animated scribbles, and light sweeps to form a bold, centered logo or headline with an optional tagline. Use it as an intro or outro to brand any video. Customize fonts, colors, and choose between a logo or title reveal to stay on-brand. Energetic motion, dark contrast, and high-impact details ensure your mark lands with attitude.
Available formats:
Themes (2)
Reviews (3)
Similar templates
Best of Atamotion