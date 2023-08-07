Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Space Title 4 - Original - Poster image

Space Title 4

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Grunge
Plastic wrap
Sticker
Slide-in
71exports
rating
Make your titles pop with an edgy, urban collage aesthetic. This transparent motion title combines neon stickers, tape strips, scribbles and crumpled foil panels for a bold, grunge look. It’s fast to customize—edit text and colors and you’re set. Use it as an impactful opener or a stylish overlay for YouTube videos, promos, slideshows and social posts. Centered composition, energetic pacing and crisp, high-contrast typography ensure maximum readability over footage. Give your content a distinctive sticker-and-tape vibe in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us