Space Title 8

Give your videos a gritty, energetic edge with a transparent motion title and lower third built from sticker-style panels, brush strokes, and foil textures. Bold typography pops against a dark backdrop, while neon accents and subtle retro-glitch details add punch. Easily customize both text lines, choose your fonts, and tweak the color controls to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapters, callouts, and on-screen tags across YouTube, social content, promos, and presentations. Fast slide-ins, staggered builds, and playful bursts keep the pacing exciting and viewers engaged.