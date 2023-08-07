Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Space Title 5 - Original - Poster image

Space Title 5

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Glitch
Grunge
Bold
Energetic
29exports
rating
Make your headline impossible to miss with a neon glitch motion title. This transparent overlay combines gritty torn-paper textures, plastic-wrap sheen, and bold geometric shapes for a modern zine-inspired look. Use it as a punchy intro or chapter card, and customize text and colors in seconds. The energetic pacing, glitch artifacts, and collage accents like hashtag and X icons deliver attitude that works across YouTube, social promos, and brand content. Drop it over your footage and get a fast, stylish result without fuss.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us