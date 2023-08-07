Space Title 5

Make your headline impossible to miss with a neon glitch motion title. This transparent overlay combines gritty torn-paper textures, plastic-wrap sheen, and bold geometric shapes for a modern zine-inspired look. Use it as a punchy intro or chapter card, and customize text and colors in seconds. The energetic pacing, glitch artifacts, and collage accents like hashtag and X icons deliver attitude that works across YouTube, social promos, and brand content. Drop it over your footage and get a fast, stylish result without fuss.