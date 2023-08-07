Space Title 2

Make your titles pop with an energetic glitch design, neon highlights, and gritty paper textures—all on a transparent background. This motion title is perfect for intros, outros, and quick callouts across YouTube and social media. Customize fonts and colors in seconds and drop it over your footage for instant impact. Clean geometric shapes, a bold highlight bar, and lively bounce and slide animations deliver a modern retro/Y2K vibe that grabs attention without overwhelming your content.